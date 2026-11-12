Lady Chargers win bronze medals

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers hold their bronze medals after placing third in the women’s side of the Chargers’ senior high school volleyball tournament in High Prairie. Front row, left-right, are Brynn Amyotte, Bethany Burback, Casey Billings, Niya Mouallem, Danica Doucette and co-coach Jaime Amyotte. Back row, left-right, are co-coach Leanne Cox, Hannah Copeland, Carley Cox, August Willcott, Ellie Herben, Kaydence Chalifoux and Keya Willier. The tournament was held Oct. 23-24. The Lady Chargers defeated the Peace River Ecole des Quatre-Vents Coyotes in two straight sets in the game to win bronze. Pratt lost to the Hines Creek Tigers in the semifinal. Quatre-Vents lost to the Manning Aurora Raiders in the other semifinal. Manning Aurora defeated Hines Creek in the final of the 12-team tournament. Other teams included the Pratt JV Lady Chargers, the Donnelly Georges P. Vanier Vipers, the Kinuso Knights, the Atikameg Warriors, the Little Buffalo Buffaloes, the Peace River Glenmary Saints, the Glenmary Saints JV team and the Sexsmith Sabres.