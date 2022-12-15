Lady Chargers win own tournament

Tazannah Belcourt, of the Kapawe’no Bears, middle, wins the Most Valuable Player Award in the women’s tournament at the 10th annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 2-3. Left-right, are Darlene Walker (Tonesha’s mother), Saylor Desjarlais, E.W. Pratt Chargers mascot, Belcourt and Tonesha’s sisters Simone Desjarlais and Sharon Desjarlais.

The host High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers won the women’s title in the 10th annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Dec. 2-3.

The Lady Chargers beat the Fox Creek Flames 44-9 in the final of the five-team tournament.

Kelly Cox led the way with 11 points while Kali White added 10 in the game that featured the top two teams.

Each participating team played each other in the tournament.

The Lady Chargers beat the Flames 55-16 in the final round-robin game for each team.

Jessica Gordon drained 18 points for the Lady Chargers.

Cox added 10 and Kali White scored nine.

To open the tournament, the Lady Chargers defeated the Donnelly Vanier Vipers 59-8.

Gordon scored 13 points while Brooke Keay added nine.

Pratt then beat the Kapawe’no Bears 74-5.

White sank 14 points and Haley Billings added 12.

Pratt beat the Desmarais-Wabasca Mistasinniy Mustangs 48-20.

Gordon scored 11 points for the Lady Chargers.

Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who passed away suddenly at age 16 on July 2, 2012.

“I want to make sure Tonesha’s love for the game continues and she is remembered in a positive manner because of the positive person she was,” says Jenelle Gallivan, who initiated the tournament.

Players of the game will be recognized with special awards.

“Rewarding players of each game with a Tonesha Walker Award illustrates they play with heart, hustle, and most importantly, sportsmanship,” says Gallivan, who coached Walker when she was a player.

The family selected the winners of the Toni awards each game and supported all the teams.