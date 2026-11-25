Are you ready to party like it’s 1999?

Jean Cote’s Local Actors Having Fun (LAHF) Troupe is gearing up for its annual dinner theatre with Murder at the Millennium Mob Hotel.

“This year’s theme is a New Year’s Eve party in 1999 going into year 2000,” says playwright Jacquie Livingstone.

“It is a murder at the Millennium Mob Hotel in Las Vegas.”

The play will be held next year on March 6 and 13 at the Jean Côtè Community Centre, with early bird tickets going on sale Dec. 1.

“We pick a theme every year or an era that is easy to represent and this year’s younger generation wanted the Y2K,” Livingstone explains.

“It’s an annual event that helps to keep the hall open and running.”

Livingstone says the play is a great chance to get out and see neighbours after a long winter, with the chance to enjoy a delicious catered meal and wonderful entertainment.

“It’s a fabulous catered dinner brought to your table and the meal is usually based around the theme of the play,” says Livingstone.

“You have one course between act one and two, a course between act two and three, and a dish between act three and four. Then there is a final reveal at the end of the night.”

Livingstone says to make sure to bring cash with you because there will be some great silent auction items to bid on and no ATM on site.

“We always get great items donated to us every year and have some fabulous prizes,” she says.

“We also give out prizes for best dressed. We encourage costumes based on the theme, this year there will be a celebrity lookalike contest.”

Livingstone urges attendees to dress up in costumes resembling celebrities from the Y2K era.

“We also incorporate local history and landmarks and some different current events that are happening that all gets incorporated into the script,” she says.

“It’s very current and active for what’s going on in our area and the rest of the world.”

Livingstone says the actors, all local to the area, love feeding off the crowd’s excitement and response.

“We feed off that lively excitement and the play actually can morph during the night of the performance based on the feedback we’re getting from the group,” Livingstone says.

Early bird pricing for tickets is $80 from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, afterwards the tickets will go up to $90 each.

To purchase tickets, please phone Melissa at (780) 837-5316.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter