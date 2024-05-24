Lakeshore Lunch at Joussard June 5

It is a tradition during Seniors Week in the South Peace region many look forward to each year.

This year’s Lakeshore Luncheon will be at Joussard June 5. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon.

The annual free lunch is hosted by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services. The Big Lakes bus will be available to transport seniors at no charge.

All seniors in Big Lakes County and the town of High Prairie are welcome to attend.

Big Lakes FCSS rotaes the luncheon in its hamlets from year to year, ensuring everyone gets to enjoy the lunch close to home.