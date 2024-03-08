Lakeshore police kept busy with drugs, social issues

Dale Cox is the chief of police for Lakeshore Regional Police Service He will retire in 2024 after serving with Lakeshore for 15 years and a police career of 45 years.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lakeshore Regional Police Service was busy in 2023 dealing with a variety of calls that increased from 2022.

Lakeshore responded to 1,652 calls in 2023, an increase of just over 18 per cent, says Dale Cox, chief of police.

“A number of our calls related to an increase in opioid use and the general social disorder that increased drug abuse brings,” Cox says.

“We have also seen an increase in repeat offenders released on bail failing to follow the conditions of their release or committing further offences while on bail.”

Related to that, he notes reports of mischief increased by 38 per cent while calls of disturbances jumped by 33 per cent.

“Complaints of causing a disturbance and mischief are the type of calls for service we expect to see with the social disorder brought on by increased drug abuse,” Cox says.

Lakeshore serves Driftpile Cree Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation and Swan River First Nation east of High Prairie, along with Sawridge First Nation in Slave Lake.

“As a result of recent federal prosecution decisions not to prosecute for the most part simple offences, the ability for police to address the issue through the justice system is very limited,” Cox says.

“We, however, still do our jobs as police officers to properly investigate all criminal activity and attempt to find various means of resolution, which include such things as referrals to various social and health agencies better suited to assist in certain cases.”

Lakeshore has seen frequent issues create other concerns.

“As a result of calls for service on a daily basis, we see illegal drug use and homelessness as main concerns, knowing that they are leading to factors not only in increased criminal behaviour, but also in the health and safety of the Nations,” Cox says.

“We are working with all our partners both on the Nations and off to find solutions to the underlying causes leading to both increased drug use and homelessness.”

Lakeshore reports positive progress to curb other criminal activity.

“Our crime prevention unit works closely with our frontline officers and the Nations we serve and has played a huge role in assisting in addressing evolving crime trends in real time,” Cox says.

“Our ability to meet those demands has also been aided by our increase in staffing.

“Over the last year, we have had an increase of five police officers and will add another five in the coming year.”

On another positive note, assaults have dropped by 17 per cent.

“Again, the work by our crime prevention unit and frontline officers over the past number of years in both school and community presentations has addressed the issues of bullying and violence and we are starting to see good results,” Cox says.

He adds the trends in crime are not just Indigenous issues.

“As has been noted, the main drivers of criminal activity in our First Nations are closely tied to social and economical conditions on our First Nations as it is in many communities across Canada,” Cox says.

“This is not just a policing problem and will not be solved by police.

“We continue to work with our many partners, Elders, community leaders and subject matter experts to come up with possible solutions to make peoples’ lives better and their communities safer.”

He won’t be around too much longer, however.

“After 45 yeas of policing, with the last 15 years as chief of police for Lakeshore, I will be retiring this year,” Cox says.

He will leave on good terms.

“I am very proud of the dedication and commitment of all the employees of Lakeshore Regional Police Service and the Lakeshore Regional Police Service Police Commission who have played a role in making this police service such a success.”