Lakeshore reports fairly quiet holiday season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lakeshore Regional Police Service reports a fairly quiet holiday season over Christmas and New Year’s.

Police responded mostly to social issues , says Dale Cox, chief of police.

“Most of the requests for service we dealt with were for family disputes as well as assistance with addressing homeless people suffering mental health and addictions issues,” Cox says.

Based in Driftpile Cree Nation, Lakeshore also serves Sucker Creek First Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation and Swan River First Nation in the High Prairie region and Sawridge First Nation in the Slave Lake area.

Cox is pleased a growing number of people are being more responsible when they drink alcohol during the festive season.

“Overall, it appears the message regarding drinking and driving is getting across to most people,” Cox says.

“Our checkstop results from the mandatory alcohol screening tests we completed show that just one per cent of those tested were over the allowable limit to operate a vehicle.”

He says 180 vehicles were checked at several checkstops Lakeshore conducted on its own or with other policing partners over the holidays.

While just two motorists failed the mandatory alcohol screening test, 178 passed, Cox reports.

Several other charges were laid for other driving offences: various traffic offences – 18; suspended drivers charged – 3; open liquor charges – 1; Cannabis Act charges – 1; commercial vehicle regulation charge – 1.

Cox says six vehicles were seized and towed away due to various offences found during the checkstops.

Officers also located a stolen vehicle while on routine patrols between Christmas and New Year’s, he adds.

One person was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a restricted firearm and possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so.

Road and weather conditions over the holidays were for the most part good except for some freezing rain just before Christmas that resulted in a couple of minor crashes, he says.

That was quite the contrast in 2022 when extremely cold temperatures and snowy and stormy weather limited travelling and socializing in local communities.