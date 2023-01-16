Lakeshore reports ‘normal’ holiday activity

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Frigid temperatures and wild winter weather during the December holiday season kept policing issues under control for Lakeshore Regional Police Service.

For the first time since 2019, people were able to gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s without COVID-19 restrictions.

However, snowy winter weather limited major problems at gatherings, says Dale Cox, chief of police.

“Although COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, extremely cold temperatures and stormy weather had a direct affect on the amount of travel and socializing in our communities over the holiday season,” Cox says.

“As a result, our number of calls for service regarding criminal was about normal.

“However, we did see a slight increase in our calls and patrols for stranded motorists and well-being checks for persons outside.”

Based in Driftpile Cree Nation, Lakeshore also serves Sucker Creek First Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation, Swan River First Nation in the High Prairie region and Sawridge First Nation in the Slave Lake area.

“The weather also affected our ability to hold normal Christmas season vehicle check stops,” Cox says.

“However, we did conduct roving patrol vehicle checks.”

Over the holiday period, Lakeshore reported one charge of impaired driving, one incident of an erratic driver and police issued two speeding tickets.

Lakeshore is also dealing with other issues since all COVID-19 restrictions were eliminated March 1, 2022, Cox says.

“Since the COVID restrictions were lifted and with Bill C-75, which addresses bail release of persons charged with offences coming into effect, we have noticed an increase in the number of persons charged with serious offences being released on conditions awaiting trial then committing further offences or failing to follow the conditions on which they were released,” Cox says.

“This is not local only to our area, and with policing’s responsibility being the safety and well-being of the citizens it serves, it is a concern to most, if not all, police services across Canada.”

Lakeshore is also adding to its forces.

“With our continued efforts to meet our community-based policing objectives focused on crime prevention, detection and investigation as a means to improve safety and well-being of the communities we police, Lakeshore Regional Police Service is increasing the number of police officers to our staff,” Cox says.

“We continue to recruit for those positions.”

Information on those positions and how to apply can be found on the Lakeshore website at www.lakeshoreregionalpolice.com.