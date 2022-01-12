Lakeshore reports quiet holiday season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

All was relatively quiet for Lakeshore Regional Police Service over the holiday season for Christmas and New Year’s.

COVID-19 restrictions reduced major policing issues and concerns, says Dale Cox, chief of police for Lakeshore.

“Most of the members of the communities continued to respect the COVID-19 pandemic recommendations and kept their holiday gatherings small, consisting mostly of family members,” Cox says.

Based in Driftpile Cree Nation, Lakeshore also serves Sucker Creek First Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation, Swan River First Nation in the High Prairie region and Sawridge First Nation in the Slave Lake area.

“We received our normal volume of calls for various types of assistance, which is to be expected at this time of year,” Cox says.

Frigid temperatures also minimize traffic issues.

“With the COVID concerns, as well as the inclement weather, there was a reduction of holiday travel and people on the roads over the holiday season,” Cox says.

He is very pleased that people are getting the message to not drink and drive.

“We are happy to report that in more than 100 mandatory alcohol screening tests completed, there were no sanctions issued,” Cox says.

Lakeshore and other law-enforcement partners in the region joined to conduct holiday check stops.

Officers laid four charges under the Traffic Safety Act and seized and towed one vehicle at the check stops, he says.

On a negative note, Lakeshore continues to deal with a serious drug issue in communities it serves.

“We have, over the past number of months, noted a rise in the number of opioid overdose-related calls we have been receiving,” Cox says.

However, it’s not just an issue for Lakeshore and local communities.

“This increase seems to be in line with what the rest of the province and the country have been experiencing and causes us concern,” says Cox, has been been the chief at Lakeshore since it was established in 2008.

“We continue to work with our communities, crime prevention, addictions counsellors and enforcement partners to address this emerging and dangerous issue.”