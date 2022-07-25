Land for sale in Falher

A public auction for a single property at Falher will occur Sept 29 at 2 p.m. in the town office.

Council gave the go-ahead for the auction at its July 13 meeting.

Council heard they had to follow stringent rules as set out in the Municipal Government Act. One was the price which will be based on current assessment. Therefore, the reserve bid was set at $10,750.

Council heard it was an empty lot with a concrete pad. Any further inquires can be directed to the town office.