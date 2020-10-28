Land opened for home development

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More land in Joussard is opening up for residential growth.



At its regular meeting Oct. 14, Big Lakes County council adopted a bylaw to amend the Joussard Area Structure Plan [ASP] after a quiet public hearing.



“We received no submissions,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The ASP redesignates a 55-acre parcel of land on the east side of the hamlet to allow for residential development.



Part of the property, owned by Daniel Vandermeulen, was formerly occupied by Alberta Truebeam Ltd.



It is recommended the parcel be changed to the east residential area from employment area, Olansky writes in a report.



The east residential area includes land north of Highway 2 and east of Range Road 134, which currently is a mix of residential and commercial recreational uses.



“These lands would provide opportunity to continue the development of rural acreages and seasonal campgrounds,” Olansky says.



“This area will provide separation space between permanent residents and the season visitors to ease local conflicts.”



General policies for the area state:

-Residential development should include single-detached homes, duplexes, row housing and manufactured homes.

-Seasonal residential development may include campgrounds, resorts and cabins.

-Seasonal developments shall respect surrounding land uses and provide buffering from adjacent land uses through landscaping, berming and/or fencing at the discretion of the county’s development authority.

-Seasonal developments should promote and use Range Road 133 as their main access.

“. . .the Joussard area structure plan should be amended prior to council’s approval of districting Plan 2439NY, Lot 3, from hamlet industrial and urban reserve to county residential,” Olansky says.



She also recommends the ASP be amended to redesignate the parcel to residential in the land-use concept map.



The 21-acre portion of plan 2439NY, Lot 3, was previously redistricted to industrial from urban reserve to accommodate a plant to manufacture building trusses.



“The business was sold in March 2018,” says the land-use amendment application filed by Vandermeulen.



“The shop was closed and all the equipment was moved in May 2018.



“The shop is vacant and will not be used for commercial purposes,” he concludes.