Landing fees at airport pondered

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Charging Alberta Health Services for using the High Prairie Airport may be another step closer to reality.



Town of High Prairie Councillor Arlen Quartly reported on the proposal during his report at council’s meeting Nov. 25.



Quartly said the matter was discussed at a recent airport committee meeting Nov. 19. Members of town council and Big Lakes County comprise membership on the committee.



“The big discussion was landing fees,” said Quartly.



Quartly proposed at council’s Nov. 10 meeting that the issue be debated by the committee.



“The system we have is working so good,” he said at the time. “There is no charge for AHS to use the airport.



“Maybe we have to start charging,” he said. “Recover some expenses.”



He added they have made it “too smooth and too easy” for AHS to use the site.



Quartly said a recent meeting with AHS, they were “short and abrupt” about the free service offered to them.



As for the airport committee, no decision was made.



“Nothing has come out of it yet,” said Quartly.



It is the intent, said Quartly, that STARS would not be charged for landing at the airport because they do not use the runway.