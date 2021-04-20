Large shop proposed for Faust

Richard Froese
South Peace News
A large work shop proposed for a Faust campground has been given initial support from Big Lakes County.
At its regular meeting April 14, council approved a recommendation to give public notice to the application for a development permit to Bay Shore Resort.
Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard owns the resort and excused himself from the discussion and decision.
Big Lakes received an application for a development permit to construct a 90-foot-by- 40-foot shop.
Since council passed a motion July 25, 2018 to approve a development permit, staff discovered another issue, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.
The application will require a variance to the south rear yard setback.
The shop will encroach onto the adjacent property to the south which is also owned by Bay Shore Resort.