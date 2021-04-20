Large shop proposed for Faust

· by · 0

Richard Froese
South Peace News

A large work shop proposed for a Faust campground has been given initial support from Big Lakes County.

At its regular meeting April 14, council approved a recommendation to give public notice to the application for a development permit to Bay Shore Resort.

Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard owns the resort and excused himself from the discussion and decision.

Big Lakes received an application for a development permit to construct a 90-foot-by- 40-foot shop.

Since council passed a motion July 25, 2018 to approve a development permit, staff discovered another issue, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The application will require a variance to the south rear yard setback.

The shop will encroach onto the adjacent property to the south which is also owned by Bay Shore Resort.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment