Large shop proposed for Faust

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A large work shop proposed for a Faust campground has been given initial support from Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting April 14, council approved a recommendation to give public notice to the application for a development permit to Bay Shore Resort.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard owns the resort and excused himself from the discussion and decision.



Big Lakes received an application for a development permit to construct a 90-foot-by- 40-foot shop.



Since council passed a motion July 25, 2018 to approve a development permit, staff discovered another issue, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The application will require a variance to the south rear yard setback.



The shop will encroach onto the adjacent property to the south which is also owned by Bay Shore Resort.