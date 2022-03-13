Larivee to be acclaimed as NDP candidate in LSL

Danielle Larivee

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A woman who is no stranger to provincial politics and the Lesser Slave Lake constituency will be acclaimed as the NDP candidate next week.

Danielle Larivee will be acclaimed at the NDP nomination meeting March 13 after being the only candidate to step forward. The online meeting begins at 2 p.m.

Larivee, 47, was elected as Lesser Slave Lake MLA May 5, 2015 as part of Rachel Notley’s “Orange Crush” victory over the ruling Conservatives. In the process, she defeated long-time MLA Pearl Calahasen. She was appointed to cabinet as Minister of Municipal Affairs and then Minister of Children’s Services. Larivee is a registered nurse and is currently the first vice-president of the United Nurses of Alberta.

Larivee, who lives in Slave Lake, where she grew up and has raised her family, was defeated in the March 19, 2019 Alberta election by current MLA Pat Rehn.

Cathy Wilcox, president of the NDP Constituency Association, is pleased Larivee has stepped forward.

“We are extremely happy to have Danielle step forward as our candidate. Her experience in government and knowledge of the region will be key to providing excellent representation for all of us,” she says in a news release.

Wilcox adds Larivee’s integrity and caring nature will make her the best choice in the next election.

“The contrast to our current UCP MLA is stark,” says Wilcox.

“Pat Rehn got provincial attention when he was missing in action as an MLA and then chose to vacation in Mexico while the rest of us were told to stay home to protect each other from COVID-19. It seems the UCP have largely forgotten about the people of Lesser Slave Lake, leaving us all with dangerous roads, our municipalities saddled with debts, and our hospitals without the support they need during a pandemic.”

Edith Mackenzie nominated Larivee.

“We deserve better. Danielle has lived here since she was a young child, and she has been committed to getting to know all of our communities and their people, both during her nursing career and her more recent political life.

“We know that Danielle worked tremendously hard for her constituents throughout her previous term and I have no doubt that she will be there for us if re-elected,” adds Mackenzie. “Her record is strong and speaks for itself, and that will make her the best person to become our next MLA.”

Larivee is ready for the challenge.

“The people of Lesser Slave Lake are like family to me. I’m ready to get back to spending time with and listening to people across the constituency so that I can be a strong voice for our families and communities.

“The people of Lesser Slave Lake need better leadership from their government,” she adds.

“The Alberta NDP can bring positive change to our region by working for a diversified economy that lifts everyone up, making life more affordable for families, and giving kids the tools they need to meet their potential and be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Everyone is welcome to join the nomination meeting via Zoom.

Those interested can register at this link: Lesser Slave Lake Nomination Meeting « Alberta’s NDP [albertandp.ca)] or by going to the Alberta NDP website. There is no cost to attend and membership is not required, although non-members will be unable to vote at the meeting.