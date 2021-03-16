Last hurdle cleared

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

As promised at a meeting Feb. 23, Alberta Transportation has issued a road side development permit allowing the proposed Tim Hortons store to be built in High Prairie.



“We have no issues with Tim Hortons going forward once again,” said Marlene Cobick, Alberta Transportation’s administrative assistant in Peace River, at a Town of High Prairie special meeting Feb. 23.



Her promise was fulfilled and the news delivered at council’s meeting March 9 by CAO Rod Risling in his report.



Transportation’s blessing was needed to allow the development to proceed.



“Because the development is close to the highway [Transportation] has to give this approval,” wrote Risling in an email after the meeting.



There were concerns the Tim Hortons development would prompt an intersection upgrade due to increased traffic, but it was not the case.



Cobick said an upgrade is not needed since the Tim Hortons project is the only one proceeding at this time. Additional development may trigger the upgrade.