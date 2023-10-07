Late 4th-quarter rally keys Prospectors’ win

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors bantam football team overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Sexsmith Shamrocks 38-29 on Sept. 23 for their second win of the season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

Noah Reuther led the way with three touchdowns runs while running back Alex Kenny added two touchdowns.

Peace River coach Larry Elder lauded the Prospectors defence that stopped Sexsmith on a goal-line stand to spark the victory.

“The players were just psyched on that,” Elder says.

After a Prospector pass interference penalty put the Shamrocks on the Peace River one-yard line, the defence closed the door on three consecutive attempts.

“It was a well-fought game in a well-deserved win,” Elder says.

“We are definitely strong with few players as we are with many.

“We are so proud how everyone came out and played their hardest and never gave up.”

The Prospectors set the tone early with a touchdown on their first offensive play of the game.

Sexsmith quickly responded and scored a touchdown of their own.

“They were a great hard team to go up against,” Elder says.

The Shamrocks led 20-14 at half time.

“But we came back and dominated the second half like champions,” Elder says.

After hosting the Grande Prairie Norse- men on Sept. 30, the Prospectors visit the Edson Panthers on Oct. 7 and host the Grande Prairie Raiders Oct. 14