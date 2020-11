Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A home in High Prairie’s centre core was destroyed by fire the late afternoon of Nov. 5.

The house where Louis Bellerose and Pearl Sandor were staying caught fire about 4:15 p.m. The High Prairie Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after while High Prairie RCMP blocked streets for peoples’ safety and to allow the firefighters easy access.

Firefighters had the flames subdued about 20 minutes after arrival.

No one was injured in the blaze.