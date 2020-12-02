Late tax penalty unfair, council deems

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Big Lakes County taxpayer is getting his tax penalty waived.



Meanwhile, it is prompting council to take a second look on how it collects its taxes and handles late penalties.



Kimber Mader wrote council Oct. 23 asking his $337.12 late penalty charge be waived after arranging for electronic payment for Sept. 30.



“I did not read the small print on the back of the notice indicating that it might take one or two days for the funds to clear between banks,” he wrote.



By the time the transaction cleared, Mader was late and the penalty assessed.



“I don’t think this is a fair charge and would like the council to consider withdrawing this penalty,” Mader wrote.



Councillor Ann Stewart was the first to come to Mader’s defence. She noted the second the transaction is made at the bank the money is taken from the account. She compared the transaction to receiving a cheque, which would also take time to clear the bank, and asked what the difference was.



Director of corporate services Heather Nanninga replied the penalty was applied based on rules council passed.



Council heard penalties are not applied when payment is received by mail when the postmark is on time.



“More and more people are paying online,” said Stewart, who offered an alternative.



“You can take a snapshot…your statement shows [payment],” she said.



“We should give the same courtesy to those who pay online.”



However, it would involve council changing the way it handles payment.



“It’s something we have to think about,” said Stewart, who added banks were encouraging more online banking.



“It’s coming out of my bank account, it’s gone. You can make a copy of [the statement and bring it in,” she reiterated.



Councillor Don Charrois agreed.



“It’s very unfair. I don’t think you should be paying a penalty.”



Nanninga replied it would be more work for staff.



“That’s too bad,” said Stewart.



Not all councillors were sympathetic.



“How many months did you have to pay taxes?” asked Councillor Robert Nygaard, noting the deadline was extended in 2020.



“Send it in five days earlier,” added Councillor Ken Killeen.



Reeve Ken Matthews disagreed.



“If they show they paid it, I don’t think they should be charged a late penalty,” he said.



“You don’t have to hold everyone’s hand,” replied Killeen.



Council agreed to waive Mader’s penalty with Nygaard and Killen opposed.



Administration was directed to bring back a new fees bylaw to reflect council’s desire to waive a penalty if the taxpayer can prove an online payment was made by the deadline.