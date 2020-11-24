Lawyers need more time to review arson case

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two males charged with burning a bulldozer at Peavine Aug. 24 continue to wind their way through the criminal justice system.



The adult male, Brett Blackhurst, 23, and male youth 17, had their matters spoken to in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 16. Neither attended but had counsel speak for them.



Derek Renzini appeared for the boy, whose name cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Cat, and told Judge D.R. Shynkar the Crown was reviewing the file. The matter was adjourned to Nov. 23.



Meanwhile, Blackhurst has his matter adjourned to Dec. 7 to give his lawyer time to review disclosure provided by the Crown, court heard.



The arson charges arose after a bulldozer was torched Aug. 24 on the Peavine Metis Settlement.



“High Prairie RCMP attended and efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Later, the High Prairie Fire Department extinguished the fire.



Damage was estimated at $500,000.