League offers little challenge for Red Wings

High Prairie Red Wing player Rylan Schuberg looks to pass the puck from the side of the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk net in Greater Metro Hockey League action Oct. 8 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings stuffed their opponents’ net with three wins during the Thanksgiving Day weekend in Greater Metro Hockey League action.

The Red Wings blanked the host Slave Lake Icedogs 9-0 on Oct. 7 before they dumped the visiting Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks 11-2 on Oct. 8 and defeated the host Edson Eagles 9-5 on Oct. 9.

Dawson Holitzki picked up the shutout in Slave Lake as the Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 40-17.

Gabriel Blais and Dayton Shantz each popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 6-0 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Braydan Auger, Hudson Chalifoux, Ethan Many Bears, Caden Medicine Shield and Dillon Calihoo also scored.

Against the Tomahawks, Keegan Ferguson scored four goals for the Red Wings, who led 3-0 after the first period and 8-1 after the second period.

Many Bears added three goals while Harlan Noskey, KC Papastesis, Maven McMaster and Kaden Desjarlais also scored for the Red Wings.

Brad Roncin was solid in goal as the Red Wings outshot the Tomahawks 52-35.

Ferguson scored four goals in Edson for the Red Wings, who played three games in as many nights.

Shantz scored twice while Medicine Shield, Many Bears and Auger also scoring for the winners.

Roncin was busy in the net as the Red Wings were outshot 54-52, including 30-26 in the third period.

Both teams were tied 3-3 after the first period before the Red Wings scored three unanswered goals in the second period.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard anticipates games will be more competitive in the coming weeks.

“In our first game, we dominated from start to finish,” Meyaard says.

“Slave Lake and the Tomahawks had many severe injuries and we expect close games in the future once they recover from injuries.”He adds the game in Edson was great, although the game was closer than the score indicated.

“We were down 2-0 midway in the first period and battled back,” Meyaard says.

“Edson added a few players and it really showed they are a lot stronger.”

Please see standings, scores, summaries and upcoming games on page 21.