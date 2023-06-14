Lefebvre wins egg toss church fundraiser

Three pre-selected judges measured the winning entry in the egg drop. Two are shown above. Standing is Denis Boisvert, kneeling is Maurice Blanchette, surrounded by eggs.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Paroisse Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish in Girouxville held its second Annual Egg Drop on June 4 to help raise funds for its new front steps.

The Paroisse’s Front Steps Fundraising Committee is very happy with the support they received before and during the event. Committee member Karen Benoit says the turnout far exceeded what they were expecting.

“We had about 80 people that stayed for the egg drop and barbecue,” says Benoit.

“For Mass itself, we had more attendees than a normal summer service with about 65 people in attendance.”

The egg grop consisted of dropping colourful plastic eggs from a helicopter, all that corresponded with numbered tickets that were sold in months before the day. The helicopter flew over the church’s grotto grounds and the eggs dropped onto a target.

“We increased the number of eggs sold to 650 this year, up from the 500 we sold last year,” says Benoit.

“We weren’t sure that we would be able to sell them all, but in the last two weeks of May we managed to sell out.”

Benoit explains the three eggs that landed closest to the pin were winners of the prizes. Three pre-selected judges from the community were on-hand to determine which of the eggs were closest.

Prizes awarded were $1,300 to Diane Lefebvre for first place, $800 for second place to Roger and Linda L’Abbe, and Cecile Brulotte was the lucky recipient of $500 for third place.

“It was good to see all the young people at the egg drop and getting involved with the church,” says Benoit.

“They really loved the candy drop as it’s not common practice at events anymore.”

The total cost of the project will be slightly over $360,000 and after the egg drop, the committee only has about $70,000 left to raise. Benoit says Denis Turcotte started construction on the church stairs in May, and they are hoping to be completed by fall.

“The Girouxville Church is an integral part of the community and has been host to a pilgrimage for the Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan for many years,” says Benoit.

“Maintaining access to the facility is crucial in continuing to host this pilgrimage, and having it be accessible to all. Fellowship is an important part of the parish and the community.”

Total funds raised by the egg drop was approximately $10,000. Benoit says they have a few upcoming fundraisers planned to try to raise the remaining funds, including a Sweet Deal Calendar later this fall. The calendar will allow people to win either cash or honey prizes on specific days. They are also planning on seeding a quarter of land next spring, with the hopes of completely paying for the remaining $70,000 of stairs expense in the next three years.

A candy drop delighted children attending the fundraiser. Above, children scramble for tasty treats.