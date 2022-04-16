Legislation to help newsprint introduced

Courtesy of Community Wire

Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, introduced Bill C-18 in the House of Commons April 5 to level the playing field between Canada’s news publishers and digital platforms.

Bill C-18 respects online communications platforms that make news content available to Canadians.

After peaking at more than $4.6 billion in 2008, Canadian newspaper revenues fell to below $1.5 billion in 2020. During the same period, Google and Facebook saw their combined Canadian revenue grow from a little over $1 billion to over $8 billion. Today, Google and Facebook take more than 80 per cent of online advertising revenue.

Under the legislation, companies that generate revenue from the publication of content created by Canada’s news publishers will have to share a portion of their revenues with Canadian news outlets.

There are several ways proposed to accomplish the objective.

First, is to simply tax the web giants, then distribute money to publishers, but that gets government involved in determining how the money is distributed. It is not something publishers, who value independence, want.

The legislation proposed by Rodriguez is modelled on what Australia has done. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government introduced the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code in February 2021. The legislation addresses the bargaining power imbalances between digital platforms and Australian news businesses by enabling news businesses to bargain individually or collectively with digital platforms over payment for the inclusion of news on the platforms and services. If negotiation does not lead to a fair agreement, the parties move to a baseball-style final offer arbitration.

With the legislation passed, many Australian publishers, including smaller publishers, have joined together to negotiate agreements with Google and Meta.

“There’s no question that small- to mid-size publishers have been the surprise winners from the Australian media bargaining code,” says Robert Whitehead, digital platform initiative lead with the International News Media Association.

“The big three commercial players started the momentum. . .but it has been the smallest players who have gained the most, relative to heir size.”

To date, deals have pumped more than $200 million a year into the Australian industry.

All political parties in the Canadian Parliament understand the value of local news. All understand that the news business is facing an existential threat. All understand that there is a power balance between Big Tech and Canada’s news publishers. All believe that publishers should be allowed to negotiate collectively with platforms and services.

News Media Canada is calling on all political parties in the House of Commons to get the job done by getting legislation passed by the House of Commons and the Senate before the end of June.

“Let’s show the world that Canada cares about a fiercely independent, and commercially viable news publishing sector, where local community new thrives alongside a vibrant open Web,” reads the news release.