Lesser Slave Lake MLA Rehn here one day, gone the next?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

News that Dr. Du Toit may be leaving the High Prairie Medical Clinic has caught the attention of High Prairie town council.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk reported at council’s July 14 meeting he tried to reach Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn by e-mail to address the issue but received no reply.



“I never heard from him,” said a “disappointed” Panasiuk.



“Go figure,” said Councillor Michael Long.



“Surprise, surprise, surprise,” added Councillor Donna Deynaka.



However, Panasiuk also reported that Rehn was in on a conference call with Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro July 14 to address several concerns including the construction of the dialysis and chemo units at the hospital, the old hospital demolition and proposed helipad construction.