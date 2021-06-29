Lesser Slave Lake monitoring proceeding

Lesser Slave Watershed Council watershed resilience projects are marked by the yellow push pins. Map courtesy of LSWC.

Riparian work continues on both sides of the lake

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

In 2020, the Lesser Slave Watershed Council decided to start testing two sites on Lesser Slave Lake the following year.



LSWC staff tested three times in the winter, said executive director Meghan Payne at the LSWC annual general meeting, after years of being told that Alberta Environment and Parks wouldn’t be testing the lake.



This year, Parks is testing the lake. Therefore, LSWC will save the money for lake monitoring going forward.



However, LSWC may still take some samples from the lake.



“We’re kind of like the B-team,” said Payne.



The Parks samples is part of an Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute program to test a satellite image process for identifying algae blooms. Therefore, the samples have to be taken on the same date and time as the photo. There can be no clouds in the sky.



Since the sampling team comes from Edmonton, LSWC staff are trained to take the samples as well.



Since 2017, LSWC has taken samples from 15 streams and rivers which flow into Lesser Slave Lake. The LSWC annual report says, “The objectives of the program are to: collect baseline data; evaluate water quality condition in comparison to relevant federal and provincial guidelines, and existing historic data; and to establish site-specific water quality objectives when sufficient data becomes available [about five years]. 2020 was the fourth year of the water quality monitoring program, funded by both industry and municipal partners.”



Lesser Slave River is the only river which flows out of Lesser Slave Lake. In 2021, samples of Lesser Slave River will be added, says the report.



LSWC’s vision is “a healthy, resilient watershed that is valued and stewarded by engaged citizens and communities.”



“Healthy watersheds are resilient,” said Payne.



Since 2016, LSWC and partners have done projects with local landowners to increase the health of riparian and other areas. These have been with farmers and one project with the Town of High Prairie.



One project is fencing off the riparian [land next to a water body] so cattle, quads, and people don’t cause erosion.



“We have very soft soils here in the boreal,” said Payne.



In 2020, there were two new projects added.



There’s also been interest from both sides of the lake from people interested in working.



On July 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., there is a Farm and Acreage Watershed Workshop at the High Prairie Agriplex. To register, go to www.lswc.ca.