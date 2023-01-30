Lesser Slave Lake UCP nominations now open

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Anyone wanting to become the United Conservative Party candidate for Lesser Slave Lake can now do so.

“All remaining constituencies open in the next three weeks,” says UCP Lesser Slave Lake Constituency Association president Gordon Ferguson.

Nominations are open from Jan. 19 to Feb. 2.

To date, two people have long had their names out in the public for the position; Scott Sinclair and Martine Carifelle.

Whether they will have any other competition for the UCP position will be determined in short order.

“Four others have expressed interest,” says Ferguson.

To qualify, candidates must present the party with the signatures of 50 supporters, and make a deposit.

Ferguson says the plan at this point is to have voting booths in Slave Lake, High Prairie and Wabasca, for party members to express their preference. A voting date had not been determined by press time. Ferguson says the returning officer will be Mark Jacka.

Voting takes place at locations to be announced between Feb. 23 and March 9.

Any new candidates, whoever they may be, will have to hit the ground running. The next provincial election is expected to be held in May.