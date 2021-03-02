Lesser Slave Watershed Council notebook

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Teacher survey: how can we help?

The LSWC and Lesser Slave Lake Forest Education Society often do education programming together. Many of these programs are connected with local schools.

The groups plan to send out a joint survey to teachers to find out how best to support them with the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Partnership to test water

The Town of Slave Lake and LSWC are partnering to sample the water in Lesser Slave River.

LSWC will pay for the supplies and analysis. The Town’s water treatment workers will collect the samples.

“The guys are excited to do it,” said Slave Lake Councillor Rebecca King.

The river is the only outflow from Lesser Slave Lake. This is the first year of testing for the river. It is the fifth year for testing various streams and rivers that flow into the lake. The closest one is the Swan River in the middle of the lake; the others go into the west basin. There are streams on the east side of the lake which are not tested.

There is money to continue sampling into 2022, and partial funds into 2023. The plan is to find grants or other funds to continued.

Lake testing in each basin

This year is the first year that the LSWC will be taking samples out of Lesser Slave Lake.

The first under ice lake samples were collected on Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 including one in the west and the other in the east basin.

Kids Can Catch 2021

With COVID restrictions, the annual Kids Can Catch event near Joussard on Family Day Weekend could not go ahead.

Instead, LSWC gave out 20 fishing kits – 10 to families in Slave Lake area and 10 in the High Prairie area. Each kit had two rods, mini tackle kit with five hooks, jigs, quick connects, ice scoop, needle nose pliers, cotton gloves, measuring stick, hand warmers, fishing regulations, and a goodie bag of resources and fun items from LSWC and the sponsor, Alberta Conservation Association.

Social media part of promotion

LSWC has been posting on Facebook and other social media quite often.

One board member recently shared a link on handling fish in summer and winter. The post had 15,000 engagements.

Swan River First Nation involved

“There’s quite a bit happening,” said Todd Bailey, SRFN forestry director.

“We’re in a good condition to get this funding. Now we have to do it.”

SRFN has been approved for several multi-year environmental grants including an arctic grayling DNA project and an expansion of its grayling habitat survey. It has some other projects waiting for funding to do with grayling and rainbow trout.

The Swan River Watershed is a part of the wider Lesser Slave Watershed.

LSWC, SRFN, and other interested parties are working on a Swan River Watershed Initiative. There have been a few meetings. In the future, there will be a public page about the project on the LSWC website.