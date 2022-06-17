Let the Games begin!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More than 600 senior athletes will converge in the Peace River region for the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games from June 16-19.

The Games are being co-hosted by the Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County, County of Northern Lights, the M.D. of Peace, and the Town of Grimshaw.

Organizers, local participants, municipal partners and the Peace Region Games Society are excited to host the Games and showcase the region, says Richard Walliser, who chairs the Peace Region 55 Plus Games Committee.

“Our host committee is getting ready to welcome participants to the beautiful Peace region,” Walliser says.

“Our focus will be on the athletes as we work to make the competition a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

Contestants are eager to get on with the Alberta 55 Plus Games events that have been cancelled the past two years by COVID-19 restrictions.

The committee has been actively working with the provincial committee to host an event “we hope will be a celebration at a time when we truly need the opportunity to celebrate”, Walliser says.

Local businesses are eager to open their doors to participants and visitors.

“Our business community will demonstrate the warm welcoming spirit the Peace Country is known for, which will enhance the experience both for our athletes and their supporters who make the journey north,” Walliser says.

He notes that people around the region are backing the event.

“Community support has been outstanding,” Walliser says.

“The number of volunteers has exceeded our expectations.

“We thought we would be doing good with 250 and have 350 volunteers and more people are approaching us.”

Seniors will compete in a variety of sports in the Games that will be a qualifier for the Canada 55 Plus Games set for Aug. 23-26 in Kamloops.

Two men from the High Prairie area will carry the banner for the northwest Zone 8 in the opening ceremonies set for June 17. Frank Tries, of High Prairie, and Robert Lemay, of Enilda, will lead the host region with 115 participants as the region among about 650 participants from throughout Alberta.

Spectators are welcome to attend the games, says Freddi Bromling, president of the Mighty Peace Sport and Recreation Association, Zone 8, of Alberta 55 Plus.

Seniors will compete in 13 games and activities in various locations around Peace River, St. Isidore, Grimshaw and the M.D. of Peace.

“The general public is certainly invited to come out, watch and cheer on the competitors,” Bromling says.

“Unfortunately, due to the number of participants and space constraints, the opening ceremonies on Friday night and the banquet on Saturday night will not be open to the general public.”