Let there be music! December 22, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Members of the High Prairie and District Community Band performed at the Festival of Trees at the High Prairie Health Complex Dec. 13. Left-right are Dylan Gallant, Bernie Sawchyn and Colin Rattray entertaining at J.B. Wood Continuing Care.