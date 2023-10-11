Let’s Go Rural! ready to roll out welcome mat for students

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

University of Alberta nursing and medical students will soon be flooding the halls of Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan.

The students will be experiencing rural practice in the Smoky River Region on Oct. 14-15 as part of the Let’s Go Rural! Post Secondary Weekend Experience.

“This is the third time that we have held this event,” says Smoky River Regional Attraction and Retention Committee physician attraction and retention coordinator Myrna Lanctot.

“It used to be called Medical Skills Weekend, but now it is called Let’s Go Rural. This program is through Rural Health Profession Action Plan (RhPAP).”

Healthcare professionals from McLennan and Falher will be on hand to inspire the students in various skills stations including IV Starts, Casting, Nurse Practitioner, Alberta Precision Labs, Airway Management, and Suturing.

“Many students have never had the opportunity to experience life outside of the big city or understand the advantages and value of living, working, and playing in a rural setting,” explains Lanctot.

“This visit provides them with first-hand exposure to the benefits of practicing healthcare in a rural community, which can help in recruiting future healthcare professionals,” she adds.

Twenty-four students are expected to participate in the two-day event that is organized by Rural Health Profession Action Plan (RhPAP), in partnership with the Smoky River Regional Attraction & Retention Committee and local health professionals.

Lanctot explains these selected participants have expressed an interest in rural healthcare practice. The health centre will provide hands-on experience to try to spark enthusiasm in students to practice in rural areas, like Smoky River.

Students will also have an opportunity to explore local culture through community tours, Kimiwan Bird Walk tour, an evening of entertainment at Elks Hall, and a visit to Bérubé Farm.

“They will participate in six different medical skills sessions and also enjoy a bird walk tour led by community members D.J. Hicks and Marion Lessard, who are well-versed in birdwatching,” says Lanctot.

“AFCA will provide supper and local musicians will entertain the students on Saturday evening. Additionally, key community members will share their experiences of joining our rural community.”

Participating partners for the event include Smoky River Regional Attraction and Retention Committee (McLennan, M.D. of Smoky River, Donnelly, Girouxville, and Falher), Alberta Health Services, Sacred Heart Community Health Centre, Alberta Precision Labs, and AFCA – Rivière-la-Paix.

“It is our hope that some of the students will be inspired to change their career direction and choose to practice in a rural setting,” says Lanctot.

“In the past, we have had students who decided to pursue rural medicine after participating in similar visits.”

Lanctot says the nurses participating in this visit are in their third or fourth year of post-secondary education, while the medical students are in their first or second year.