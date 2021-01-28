Let’s Talk about mental health Jan. 28

SPN Staff

Youth and adults struggling with life and mental health have many options to improve their mental health.

High Prairie School Division is joining the annual Bell Let’s Talk Day on Jan. 28 to help people boost their mental health, particularly in the challenges in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“HPSD has determined that supporting student and staff wellness is a priority,” HPSD psychologist Colin Collett says.

“We recognize that mental health is a significant contributor to a sense of wellness.”

Wellness coaches, counselors and psychologists work with students, families and school staff to ensure that mental health needs are supported.

“We encourage students to contact their wellness coach today if they have questions about these or any other wellness or mental health-related questions,” Collett says.

He notes the school division is also aware that a significant proportion of students who face food security issues.

Several schools offer lunch and nutrition programs.

HPSD suggests several activities to improve mental health.

-Try a new board game or card game together.

Blow the dust off those games in the closet or try out some of these resources.

Want to play with family over video chat?

Try Yahtzee or other dice games.

-Get your stretch on!

Take a break from the couch and try out some yoga and stretching exercises.

Yoga is great for muscles, the spine and even mood.

-Connect with yourself through mindful activities and apps.

Mindfulness means to focus on the present moment by purposefully paying attention to your surroundings, emotions, thoughts and how your body feels.

Mindfulness can help you quiet your mind, relax your body and cope with stress.

-Complete a random act of kindness.

Being kind to others helps us all feel better.

Try making some cards and mailing them to your friends and family.

Bake a sweet treat for someone and leave it at their doorstep.

Several resources are available to improve mental health.

Alberta Health Services has resources on its website to cope and manage anxiety.

Visit the website at www.albertahealthservices.ca.

A document titled Coping at Home for Families, activity recommendations are provided on the five dimensions of wellness, which are listed as:

-Social wellness: positive relationships with family, friends, and community members.

-Physical wellness: taking care of your body by making informed decisions.

-Emotional wellness: positive feelings about yourself, sharing your feelings and being optimistic.

-Intellectual wellness: engaging in stimulating activities, expanding knowledge and abilities.

-Spiritual wellness: living a meaningful and purposeful life.

Several telephone helplines are are also available on the AHS website.

-Emergency – 911.

-Addiction Helpline – (1-866) 332-2322.

-Mental Health Helpline – (1-877) 303-2642.

Other important phone and text numbers include:

-Community Resources – 211 Alberta.

-Crisis Text Line – Text CONNECT to 741741.

-Family Violence – Find Supports – 310-1818.

-Health Link – 811.

-Income Supports – (1-866) 644-5135.

-Kids Help Phone – (1-800) 668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868.

-Physician and Family Support Program – (1-877) 767-4637.