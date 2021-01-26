Let’s talk mental health Jan. 28

SPN Staff

Youth and adults struggling with life and mental health have many options to improve their mental health.



High Prairie School Division is joining the annual Bell Let’s Talk Day on Jan. 28 to help people boost their mental health, particularly in the challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“HPSD has determined that supporting student and staff wellness is a priority,” HPSD psychologist Colin Collett says.



“We recognize that mental health is a significant contributor to a sense of wellness.”



Wellness coaches, counselors and psychologists work with students, families and school staff to ensure that mental health needs are supported.



“We encourage students to contact their wellness coach today if they have questions about these or any other wellness or mental health-related questions,” Collett says.



He notes the school division is also aware that a significant proportion of students who face food security issues.



Several schools offer lunch and nutrition programs.



HPSD suggests several activities to improve mental health.