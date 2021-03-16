Letter – A long list of broken promises

It seems that the closure of the Enilda transfer station has caused more garbage to be disposed of down back roads, and ditches.



I was sent more photos of garbage being thrown out along side back roads around the transfer station [please see attached photos].



A smarter, more viable, and feasible option would have been to retrofit the transfer station into a multi-waste site as the County has promised.



Enilda was promised a walking trail by the County and told money was set aside for it, and now we are being told there is no money for it while other hamlets have had theirs built.



We were told when the sidewalks were taken away that they will be rebuilt and they never were.



Then the transfer station was shut down with zero regard of the impact it would have to the area.



Then we have directors calling Enilda “the slums”.



I am sick and tired of the County making slanderous remarks, being prejudice, and discriminating Enilda.



Now we are dealing with garbage being thrown all over the back roads around the Enilda area and it is falling on deaf ears. I will be presenting these photos, along with all other concerns, to the provincial government and asking for action be taken against the County on this.



The County seems to have no problem wasting money on four higher trim line pickups that are not needed, and money can be better spent on other things, but fail to put money where it is needed.



If the reeve does not want to address this ongoing issue that has been occurring for the past two decades, I ask that he please step down and let someone that can better handle County affairs equally and fairly. Enilda residents are tired and fed up with the County taking everything away from Enilda, while beatification is being done to other hamlets.



I will be waiting for the County’s response to these ongoing issues and discrimination against this hamlet.

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda.

cc Big Lakes County