Letter and Apology to Woodland Cree

Chris Clegg, Editor,

South Peace News

I am writing to sincerely apologize to Chief and Council and the Woodland Cree Band for the terrible error I made in South Peace News and the Lakeside Leader this week, and to our reporter, Susan Thompson.

In editing the copy, I made a serious error in incorrectly reporting that Chief was arrested, rather than the correct version that Obsidian Energy has asked a judge that the chief be arrested.

An apology will be issued in the print edition next week.

I hope this in no way affects the professional job that Susan Thompson has done reporting this story through absolutely no fault of her own. I must also apologize to her for my lapse.

The blame lies entirely with me and for that I again apologize.

Please, feel free to call me on my cell at 1-780-523-7404 if the chief wants a verbal apology as well.

Thank you.

