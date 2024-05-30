Letter and Apology to Woodland Cree

May 29, 2024 · by Admin2017· 0
Chris Clegg, Editor,
South Peace News
I am writing to sincerely apologize to Chief and Council and the Woodland Cree Band for the terrible error I made in South Peace News and the Lakeside Leader this week, and to our reporter, Susan Thompson.
In editing the copy, I made a serious error in incorrectly reporting that Chief was arrested, rather than the correct version that Obsidian Energy has asked a judge that the chief be arrested.
An apology will be issued in the print edition next week.
I hope this in no way affects the professional job that Susan Thompson has done reporting this story through absolutely no fault of her own. I must also apologize to her for my lapse.
The blame lies entirely with me and for that I again apologize.
Please, feel free to call me on my cell at 1-780-523-7404 if the chief wants a verbal apology as well.
Thank you.
