Letter – Bill 20 opposed by Peace River council

Dear Premier Danielle Smith,

RE: Bill 20 – Municipal Affairs Amendment Act.

At the May 13, 2024, regular meeting, Peace River town council passed the following motion regarding Bill 20, the Municipal Affairs Amendment Act:

“Councillor Schamehorn moved that council send a letter to the premier that recommends that the Government of Alberta rescind Bill 20, the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, due to the extreme concerns raised by municipal leaders across Alberta, including Peace River council, and that the Government of Alberta engage municipal governments through a collaborative and trust-based consultation process to update the Local Authorities Election Act and Municipal Government Act to assist municipal governments to effectively govern in the interests of their residents and deliver on the future needs of each community in Alberta.”

Carried.

We greatly appreciate your government’s initiative in updating both the Municipal Government Act and Local Authorities Election Act. Amending this extensive legislation and fixing pieces that are simply not working is so important. However, such an undertaking should also be done thoughtfully and in consultation with the people who use the legislation every day.

Unfortunately, we do not feel that such a process was undertaken with Bill 20, and we see some amendments that are quite concerning and could use further consideration as to the impacts they may have.

We truly value the working relationship we have with our provincial counterparts and hope that you will take heed of this feedback, rescind Bill 20, and come back to the table with your municipal partners to bring forward thoughtful amendments that we can all live with.

Thank you for taking the time to consider our concerns and we look forward to future collaborations with your government.

Elaine Manzer,

Mayor, Town of Peace River