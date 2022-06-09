Letter – Bin would reduce trash

To: Rajan Shawney,

Alberta Minister of Transportation.

We would like to request a garbage bin be placed on the roadside turnout located in Salt Prairie on Highway 750. We have noticed all other roadside turnouts have garbage bins but ours does not.

As a community, we try to do annual ditch cleanups. We believe having a garbage bin at this roadside turnout will reduce the garbage in our ditches and the fire and mowing hazards they create.

Thank you for your consideration.

Ernie Hughes, President,

Salt Prairie Settlement Society.

cc Garrett Zahacy, Councillor, Ward 1, Big Lakes County,

cc Pat Rehn, MLA, Lesser Slave Lake,

cc Lorne Dach, NDP MLA and Transportation Critic, Edmonton-McClung.