You had an article in the paper about every child matters.

Well, not to our government! In Yellowknife, I believe the school zones are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That way there is no excuse about what day it is.

It should be the same here. Until the government does this, they don’t give a damn about the kids.

Donald Bissell,

Enilda