Letter – Democracy fails again

I was just informed that my Smoky River M.D. denied a bylaw amendment that was brought forth by numerous residents, asking to increase the setbacks of turbines from homes within the M.D.

I understand my M.D. council is currently working on their own bylaw amendment which will be one km from people’s homes in the M.D. of Smoky River.

I was truly disappointed that our M.D. would not consider increasing setbacks because they feel it will kill one of the wind projects that is projected to be built in our M.D. Council members need to remember that they were voted into office to uphold the wishes of the majority and not be by swayed by the almighty dollar. All councillors work for us, to safeguard the welfare of the people.

The Smoky River Concern Society clearly voiced its objection on numerous occasions and asked for a compromise. It is not up to the six councillors to decide such controversial matters without our input.

I am once again disheartened with our democratic system and the irresponsibility of those elected to serve this office.

Michelle Pitre,

Pitre Farms,

Girouxville, AB