Letter – Driftpile Elder wants answers

In response to the article in the Nov. 4, 2020 South Peace News, ‘Lakeshore pleased proposed Police Act will raise profile.’



What difference will Lakeshore Regional Police Service make if the Alberta Police Act raises their profile?



We have six unexplained deaths in the community over the last two years.



In the case of Kenneth Giroux, who died July 7, 2019, not even his mother has been given cause of death by Lakeshore Police Service. She’s been told we are still investigating.



Come on, does it take 17 months to solve how Kenneth died?



If 100 per cent funding is received from the federal and provincial resources for 10 staff, the look of empathy and closure for the family causes me to wonder, what is the chief of police doing about this, and the two inspectors along with the civilian crime prevention co-ordinator?



What’s the hold up? Will raising their profile help raise their work ethics?

Roger Okimaw,

Driftpile Cree Nation Elder,

Driftpile, AB

Editor’s note: Okimaw is an uncle to Kenneth Giroux.