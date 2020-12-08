Letter – ‘Dump the dump’ decision

Really? Cost saving? Not in the long run!



Get real, if people won’t go as far as the regional landfill now, what makes you think they are going to drive 15 miles to the next landfill?



Human nature is looking for convenience. Enilda needs more services, not less. Put an extra seacan in for furniture and appliances. In fact, put them at all landfills – seacans are plentiful.



Maybe “you people” can afford the extra gas for the drive but times are tough, people are out of work. Why not create some part-time shift jobs to “man the dumps?”



If the regional landfill is so important, why is it only open three days a week?



The regional needs to be open 12 hours every day to be capable of the extra traffic. That is, if you are seriously considering closing Enilda.



By the way, who’s going to clean the ditches when people retaliate because they will? Human nature.



I don’t know how much money you think you’re saving, but here’s a suggestion: stop buying your employees crew cab 4×4 trucks to drive all day and all night. This has been observed countless times. They have also been seen parked in back alleys, I assume, killing time. I saw three different vehicles do this in one afternoon! Check the GPS, then tell us about the “difficult decision” to permanently close the Enilda Transfer Station.

G.M. Caudron,

Enilda