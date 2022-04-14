Letter – Enilda resident asks when walking trails will be built

To Big Lakes County council:

I was wondering as to when we can expect work to start on the walking trail this year, as it was promised last year via a formal letter that it would be completed this year.

I have sent you several emails with issues in Enilda and council fails to acknowledge and reply. If need be, I can call the MLA and the minister of municipal affairs and get their involvement to get these pressing issues resolved.

If council can not answer questions from the people, then what is the point of having a council board? Council’s job is to listen to the people and find resolve to their issues. Not ignore them. This is very unprofessional, and I will look forward to – hopefully – getting an answer from council to the several issues I have emailed council about.

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda