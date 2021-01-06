Letter – Family waiting for answers

Re the Nov. 25, 2020 issue [South Peace News] has Lakeshore Regional Police chief Dale Cox presenting an award to a Peace River officer.



Great! She deserves the award.



But while the chief of police is galavanting around the countryside giving out awards, what is his staff doing about the death of Kenneth Giroux July 9, 2019?



What about the four people in the vehicle that ran over Kenneth? Do the Regional Police know where these four people disappeared to after Kenneth’s death? Why did they disappear?



What about the man who went to his sister’s house to change his bloody clothing and burned them? This on the early morning of Kenneth’s death. Did he kill Kenneth and leave him on the side of the road?



The regional chief of police is quoted in the South Peace News July 9, 2019 that a suspicious death occurred at Driftpile.



How can Kenneth’s death be called “suspicious” when a vehicle ran over him? Was Kenneth dead before the vehicle ran over him?



Is this why the chief of police is calling his death suspicious?



Why is the family not told of the circumstances surrounding Kenneth’s death? Every time Kenneth’s mother asks she is told, “We are still investigating.”



Come on, 17 months!



Is it not the code of a police officer who has sworn to uphold the law and to serve and protect to do whatever is possible to solve a crime and to arrest the person or persons responsible for the crime?



Then why is the Regional Police letting this killer or these killers get away free to do whatever they like?



Having the Regional Police profile raised has not done their work performance any good.



The police chief is never around so why should the staff so more than they have to?



Maybe the RCMP should take over this case. They always “get their man.”

Roger Okimaw,

Driftpile