Letter – Free choice must be protected

The Justin Trudeau government will stop at nothing to control what Canadians see online.

Conservatives in the House of Commons and the Senate have fought and tried to amend the Liberal Internet Censorship Bill C-11 to narrow its scope and fully exempt the content Canadians post on social media. The Liberal NDP coalition rejected those amendments.

However, on March 6, Bill C-11 is returning to the House after being amended in the Senate and Conservatives will be using every tool at our disposal to stop this bill.

Through Bill C-11, the government is seeking to expand the mandate of the CRTC so that unelected bureaucrats will have the power to define and regulate what counts as “Canadian content” on the internet. Bill C-11 would effectively leave it in the hands of these content gatekeepers to promote certain types of content while throttling content the government does not like.

Clearly, this legislation undermines Canadians’ fundamental rights and freedoms and puts their civil liberties at risk. The passage of Bill C-11 would enable government censorship, empowering the Liberals to amplify voices it deems favourable and quiet those it does not.

Trudeau should not be able to control what Canadians see on their playlist or on their Netflix account. Canadians can decide for themselves what they want to watch or listen to. This is not a problem that needs fixing, regardless of what Liberals and busybody bureaucrats may tell us.

One thing is clear: there is no Canadian culture without free speech. Bill C-11’s supposed attempt to protect the former by limiting the latter is not only misguided but dangerous.

Wuith the bill currently back for consideration in the House of Commons, Conservatives will continue to fight to ensure its defeat and protect free speech for Canadians.

It is time to kill Bill C-11.

After eight years, it is time for a government that protects free speech and protects consumer choice.

Arnold Viersen, MP,

Peace River – Westlock.