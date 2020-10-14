Letter – Gate not needed at Faust

A gate at the Faust Harbour is a little too much restriction for access to Lesser Slave Lake, says Faust resident Bonnie Raho.

Sept. 22, another beautiful fall day in Faust, Alberta, Canada!



This was the day that a black fence and gate with a padlock, was installed at the Faust Harbour just in front of the three big rocks as you go toward the north end of the dock.



Now it looks like the fisherman, myself, and anyone who wants to watch the sunset or catch a sunrise on Lesser Slave Lake will have to “line up, keeping six feet apart” to go through the walkway “opening” in the black metal chain link fence. I can see “signs” coming up next!



Can someone please tell me why this black metal fence and gate were installed? Were the three big rocks not sufficient? What are we doing to ourselves? I’m crestfallen that we are forced to give up our freedom.



At least the metal chain link blackness doesn’t go 50 feet in the air. Now, will a “gate” be necessary in the lake itself, so the boats will have to line up as well? Maybe to keep fish inside or out of it. Who knows?



Why do we have to mess with everything? This is how I see it, and yet I try to keep an open mind.

Bonnie, Raho,

Faust, AB