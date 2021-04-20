Letter – History repeats itself

This is the same story all over again: Enilda having to fight for our dump that was taken away without consulting us.



For example, when I was councillor for the Improvement District, I put in for streets, streetlights, drainage and running water. Everything was a fight to get these things.



I was shocked to hear rumours that High Prairie had a silent agreement that water would only be brought to the other side of the tracks, which meant residents would still have to haul their water.



The fear was that people would move here for our lower tax base if we had running water. I went to our MLA’s office and asked to confirm or deny the rumours. You can guess the rest because we had running water.



The same thing is happening with our dump being taken away without consulting us. Why is that simple thing we ask for so difficult?



Another solution: replace it with garbage pickup once a week.



We were satisfied to have a dump, so we didn’t ask for more. We had to fight for every single thing we get, and all we want is to be treated fairly.



Plus, we’d like to see facts and figures for manned and unmanned dumps and cost breakdowns for garbage pickup.

Doreen Lewis,

Enilda