Letter – HP and Faust RCMP say thanks for support

I would like to share a thank you on behalf of the High Prairie and Faust RCMP for the recent generosity and support that the community members of the areas we service have been showing during these difficult times in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



It is always gratifying to know our employees perform their day-to-day duties with the support of our communities.



It is a true joy to receive letters and cards that are commending our members and the difficult job that they face daily.



We are especially appreciative of the extra time that you have taken out of your day to complete these letters, cards and for the many welcome conversations we’ve shared.



Thank you for voicing your support.



Words cannot express how much we appreciate your kindness and generosity.



Thank you from the High Prairie and Faust RCMP.

Sgt. Brent Lawson,

High Prairie and Faust RCMP