Letter – Loss of firefighters feared

Jamie Coutts says Big Lakes County should try to enlist more firefighters and find ways to keep them [Progress being made to improve fire service, Page 3, Feb. 2, South Peace News].

If the Enilda and Kinuso fire halls close the fire service will loose about 40 per cent of its firefighters. Only two of Enilda’s firefighters will remain as they are already on the High Prairie Fire Department.

One of Kinuso’s firefighters may join the Faust hall, but the rest will be done.

Donald Bissell,

Enilda. AB