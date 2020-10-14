Letter – Man credited for saving life

On Dec. 6, 2019 a hero came into our lives.



On that night in a heavy snowstorm, my grandson, Ryley Bosch, was driving to Vancouver. Topping a hill near Valemont, B.C. he was hit by a semi-truck head on. Even though his car was totally under the truck and had been dragged down the highway, he walked out.



A man from High Prairie stopped to help. He wrapped his belt around Ryley’s leg to stop the blood loss, and he put Ryley into his truck, disregarding the blood everywhere.



He kept Ryley warm and safe until the ambulance arrived sometime later.



At the Prince George University Hospital, Ryley had innumerable stitches in his head. He also had surgery to place a steel rod in his leg from knee to ankle, replacing the bone which was shattered and protruding from the leg.



Our family wonders if Ryley would have made it without that man’s First Aid and care. Would he have bled out and died, leaving a void in our family that could never be filled?



That caring, wonderful hero is Dan Bloomfield of High Prairie.

Lynn Harrington,

Edmonton.

Editor’a note: Lynn Harrington is Ryley’s grandmother.