Letter – Palliative Care needs your support

Many services offered and fund raising efforts by the High Prairie & District Palliative Care Society have been put on hold during this time of Covid 19 social isolation. However, we would like to inform you that our commitments to providing patient and family comfort have been continuing. We are actively involved in keeping our palliative room supplied with these necessities as well as providing snacks, reading material, activity books, etc. for family and patient.



Privacy window coverings were purchased to cover the windows in the doors accessing the Palliative Care family room in acute care. We have provided frames for use in the remembrance of residents who have passed at JB Wood continuing care centre.



We have partnered with the Health Care Auxiliary Society in obtaining a “double hospital bed” with a mattress for the palliative patient room in acute care. This will provide the opportunity for a spouse to sleep with their partner, or a parent to sleep with their child, etc. These are just a few of our ongoing commitments and expenditures.



We are therefore asking that you remember the Society in your charitable donation giving. Our number one fund raiser “The Annual Hike”, had to be cancelled this year. We thank all supporters of this hike who in the past helped making this event so successful. We usually raised at least $10,000. Cheques can be made out to The High Prairie & District Palliative Care Society and mailed to Box 2253, High Prairie. You may also Phone (780) 523-2421 for more details.

Phyllis Marx

Member – Palliative Care Society