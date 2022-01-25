Letter – People need to know

The residents in J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie are paying four times the cost for their medication.

They are paying a medical pharmacy in Markham, Ont. We have three [now four] pharmacies that have provided these residents with their medical needs for years. Now they are not good enough. The doctor writes the prescription for three months. The medication is delivered once a week from Edmonton.

If this is not senior abuse and abusing our Alberta Health Care, I don’t know what is.

Also, a make work project at the cost of our seniors and Alberta Health Care. There is a need for some common sense change.

Pearl L’Hirondelle,

Valleyview, AB