Letter – Promised walking trail at Enilda not completed

I am looking for a date this year as to when Big Lakes County will be finishing the Enilda walking trail.



As stated in the formal letter from CAO Jordan Panasiuk, it clearly states that Big Lakes County will not be starting any new projects, but finishing existing projects that have already been started. The Enilda walking trail falls under an existing project, as it was cleared twice of brush, and plans laid out.



Big Lakes County has went against their own word and started demolition of the Enilda Transfer Station site. The same site you have claimed costs $77,000 a year but failed to provide actual costs.



I would like a verification on when we can expect equipment to start finishing the walking trail.



Also, the County promised street sweeping. That has not been done as of yet.



Looking forward to hearing back from you.

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda