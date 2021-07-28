Letter – Request for help questioned

So, Big Lakes County is stating they want Enilda residents to write letters of support to help get the funding for the Enilda walking trail.



But they have never done that with other hamlets to get walking trails.



Council takes money that they get granted from the provincial government, and take it to one hamlet for improvement projects that have nothing to do with what they applied for.



And now they want letters of support from just Enilda? Why does Enilda have to fight and beg for everything but no other hamlet does? This is disgusting and absolutely appalling!



I thought the County is supposed to treat all hamlets equally?

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda